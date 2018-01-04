The first snowstorm of the year was expected to snarl commutes on Thursday and forced the city to close public schools.

New York City is predicted to get up to 8 inches of snow, with parts of Queens and Brooklyn possibly getting around 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Flurries began overnight, but snow started to get heavier during the morning commute.

The snow will likely last until the afternoon and evening commute, NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said. It is expected to taper off sometime between 5 and 6 p.m., he said.

A winter storm warning went into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday and will remain until 1 a.m. Friday, the NWS said.

Winds were also expected to get stronger throughout the day, with speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, the NWS said.

“We are going to have exceptionally strong winds so anything that is falling in these cold temperature is likely going to blow around and drift," city Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said at a news conference Wednesday, adding that people should use mass transit whenever possible because of the potentially dangerous road conditions.

In preparation for the snow, the city Department of Transportation suspended alternate side parking for Thursday and Friday, and the sanitation department kicked its snowfall protocols into high gear.

Garcia said 4,800 sanitation workers are operating in 12-hour shifts, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. The department also has almost 280,000 tons of salt on hand and expects to have more than 2,200 plows on the streets at any given time once the storm hits.

"We will be pre-positioning our spreading equipment and getting all of our plows ready. We do anticipate this being a plow-able event," Garcia said, but she also warned New Yorkers not to expect to immediately see "black top in these types of conditions." The high winds and low temperatures means crews have to work slowly and carefully, she said.

New Yorkers can track the progress of the city's snow plows by visiting the PlowNYC map, which Garcia said should update every 15 minutes.

As for sidewalks and pedestrian areas, Garcia said more than 300 snow laborers have pre-registered, but she'd like to see about 1,000 to 2,500.

The MTA implemented its Cold Weather Plan, with some trains running local instead of express. Several bus lines were also running with delays because of the road conditions.

Commuter rails were expected to run regular weekday service.

The high temperature Thursday is predicted to be around 27 degrees, but after the snow, it will get colder, NWS forecaster Jim Connolly said. The low for Thursday night is 11 degrees, and the high on Friday is predicted at around 15 degrees.

"It’s going to pretty much be frigid into the weekend," he said.

The low on Friday night is expected to be around 6 degrees and Saturday has a predicted high of 13 degrees.

With Alison Fox