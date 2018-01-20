TODAY'S PAPER
Women's March on NYC: Photos of the 2nd annual demonstration

By amNY.com staff
Thousands of people put feet to pavement for the second annual Women's March on NYC, which started with a late-morning rally in Central Park.

Manhattan was filled with colorful – and creative – signs, as well as the pink knitted pussyhats that became a signature topper at the 2017 version.

Scroll down for highlights of the Women's March on NYC, and check back as we feed it throughout the march.

Protesters let their voices be heard at the
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Justin Lane

Protesters let their voices be heard at the Women's March in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2018.

Girls carry protest signs during the Women's March
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Peter Foley

Girls carry protest signs during the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

People carry protest signs near Central Park during
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Peter Foley

People carry protest signs near Central Park during the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

People gather holding protest signs near Central Park
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Peter Foley

People gather holding protest signs near Central Park for the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

People line up on Broadway near Trump Tower
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Peter Foley

People line up on Broadway near Trump Tower for the 2018 Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

A woman holds a sign that reads,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

A woman holds a sign that reads, "A Woman's Place Is In The House and Senate" during the second annual Women's March in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2018.

Thousands of participants in the Woman's March demanded
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Thousands of participants in the Woman's March demanded equality during a protest in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

A participant at the Women's March protests in
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

A participant at the Women's March protests in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Thousands of people turned out for the Women's
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Thousands of people turned out for the Women's March in Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Participants got creative with their signs at the
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Participants got creative with their signs at the Women's March in Manhattan on Jan. 20, 2018.

Many participants made their dissatisfaction with President Donald
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Many participants made their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump clear.

People gather near Central Park before the start
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

People gather near Central Park before the start of the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

People gather near Central Park before the start
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

People gather near Central Park before the start of the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

Thousands line up near Central Park before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

Thousands line up near Central Park before the start of the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan.

