TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
56° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

NYPD officials: Officers seize 71 firearms at Queens apartment

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

NYPD investigators seized 71 firearms, including 45 rifles, shotguns and assault rifles at a Queens apartment on Sunday acting on information developed by an intelligence officer, officials said.

As a result of the raid on 208th Street in Oakland Gardens, officers also arrested Ronald Drabman, 60, on multiple charges of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of high capacity magazine, according to an NYPD spokesman.

At a news conference Monday, Chief Thomas Galati, head of NYPD intelligence, said that after the field intelligence officer developed a tip on Saturday about a possible weapons cache a search warrant was secured and a raid conducted the next day by emergency service officers.

Among the weapons seized were 23 handguns, 45 rifles, assault guns, and shotguns, as well as a zip gun and two pellet guns, according to police. Some 50,000 rounds of ammunition were also grabbed by cops, Galati noted.

Officials didn’t want to give out too many details about the case but said that for the moment they believe that Drabman acted alone. Galati added that the investigation was continuing. Police couldn’t say whether Drabman was a gun dealer or collector.

Drabman, who, a police source said, lived at the address with his 94 year-old mother, had one previous arrest for a pending charge of criminal possession of a weapon, Galati said.

A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Drabman was awaiting arraignment Monday afternoon.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

More news

The property at the former New York State Town gets $50G grant to transform former armory
Roman Stone Construction Co. on South 4th Street Cops: Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
Comtech PST Corporation, at 105 Baylis Rd. in LI company receives $59 million Navy contract
National Grid employees, consumer advocates and local leaders National Grid opens outreach center in Suffolk
Frederick Mei, former deputy Oyster Bay Town attorney, Mangano witness: In Oyster Bay, you have to pay to play
Robert Csak, 32, of Lindenhurst, is led out ADA: Man with arsenal had signs of 'an active shooter'