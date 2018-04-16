NYPD investigators seized 71 firearms, including 45 rifles, shotguns and assault rifles at a Queens apartment on Sunday acting on information developed by an intelligence officer, officials said.

As a result of the raid on 208th Street in Oakland Gardens, officers also arrested Ronald Drabman, 60, on multiple charges of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of high capacity magazine, according to an NYPD spokesman.

At a news conference Monday, Chief Thomas Galati, head of NYPD intelligence, said that after the field intelligence officer developed a tip on Saturday about a possible weapons cache a search warrant was secured and a raid conducted the next day by emergency service officers.

Among the weapons seized were 23 handguns, 45 rifles, assault guns, and shotguns, as well as a zip gun and two pellet guns, according to police. Some 50,000 rounds of ammunition were also grabbed by cops, Galati noted.

Officials didn’t want to give out too many details about the case but said that for the moment they believe that Drabman acted alone. Galati added that the investigation was continuing. Police couldn’t say whether Drabman was a gun dealer or collector.

Drabman, who, a police source said, lived at the address with his 94 year-old mother, had one previous arrest for a pending charge of criminal possession of a weapon, Galati said.

A spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said Drabman was awaiting arraignment Monday afternoon.