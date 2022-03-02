Investigators with the NYPD's hate crime task force are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted seven Asian women Sunday, fueling fear and anger over suspected targeted attacks in a community rocked by recent homicides.

The pattern of attacks began about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Avenue and 30th Street, and ended about two hours later at Broadway and East 8th Street, according to police. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 57 and were mostly struck by the suspect's closed fist, the NYPD said. Most of the victims suffered minor lacerations, police said, but one woman, 25, was elbowed in the mouth and treated for swelling and bleeding to the lower lip.

Video surveillance captured images of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark pants and shoes, and a multicolored backpack, police said. None of the victims had any prior interactions with the man and he made no statements before attacking them, according to the NYPD.

The rash of assaults doubled the number of crimes against those of Asian descent in the city so far this year from seven to 14, according to the latest police statistics. None of the seven latest victims were identified.

Unease among the city's Asian community, already heightened following four homicides in recent months, has grown since the Sunday attacks.

Community leaders and residents of Chinatown rallied on Tuesday, urging Mayor Eric Adams to meet with them about the escalating violence and concerns over possibly homeless attackers. Some rally attendees voiced concerns about the number of homeless shelters for such a small, densely packed area.

The most recent killing took place on Feb. 22 when Guiying Ma, 61, died from injuries suffered in November after Elisaul Perez, 33, struck her on the head with a rock, police said. Perez, whose last known address was in Brooklyn, faces assault and weapons charges but a spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing following Ma’s death.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In January, Christine Yuna Lee, 35, died after suffering 40 stab wounds in her Chrystie Street apartment, allegedly by a homeless man, the NYPD said.

A spokesman for Adams said the mayor met on Monday with Asian community leaders to talk about crime and other issues. But according to Raymond Tsang, president of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, an umbrella group for Chinatown organizations, the meeting with Adams lasted about an hour and didn’t allow enough time for residents to raise detailed concerns about the homeless shelters.

A city official familiar with the meeting said members of the Asian community who attended were asked to send a memo to Adams with additional concerns.