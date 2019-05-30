TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD studying effects of body cams, impact on policing

A study will look at if police body

A study will look at if police body cameras are impacting the way cops are doing their jobs. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

NYPD officials are turning over massive amounts of data on body-worn cameras to a special court monitor in an effort to discover whether the devices are  affecting the way cops are doing their jobs, including decisions on stop-and-frisks, officials said.

The number crunching is said to be the largest ever done on the impact of body cameras on policing. It comes at a time when scores of smaller studies in the United States and abroad have generally found that cops support the use of the cameras, and that they seem to have led to a reduction in complaints against officers. 

Those smaller studies, which were analyzed recently by a team of researchers from the department of criminology at George Mason University, have also dispelled fears that cops wouldn’t take proactive action if they are wearing cameras.

So far, said Assistant Chief Matthew Pontillo, who supervises the body-camera rollout, it's hard to speculate about what the new findings would be. 

“Most police departments don’t have the number of people operate on the size and scope that we do,” Pontillo said recently, referring to the way the NYPD study differs from anything done previously.

The randomized NYPD control study is being done under the supervision of Peter Zimroth,  a private attorney appointed in 2014 as special monitor in the controversial federal stop-and-frisk lawsuit that was settled that year. Judge Shira Scheindlin recommended in 2013 that the NYPD carry out a pilot study on the use of body cameras.

In April 2017, the NYPD decided to do a larger rollout of body cameras, and by February of this year had about 23,000 uniformed cops with the cameras — known as BWCs — including every officer, sergeant and lieutenant assigned to precincts and transit and housing area commands. 

The NYPD uses cameras for crime-fighting and training purposes, and so far the compliance rate among cops — using cameras when they are supposed to — has increased, although a couple of commands have problems, said Insp. Josephine Murphy, commander of the NYPD compliance unit. She couldn’t provide specific numbers.

There have been a few glitches, such as the time last year when an older-model camera caught fire, forcing the NYPD to pull 3,000 cameras from service.

According to the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, an earlier union poll found that cops generally favored the use of body cameras. No recent polling has been done, however, said a PBA spokesman.

For the study, Zimroth and the NYPD chose 1,200 cops in selected precincts who were wearing cameras to be compared  with a control group of other officers not wearing them. With the study period over, NYPD officials have been organizing the data to send to Zimroth’s team, said Lt. Tara Coffey, one of the NYPD officials involved in the project.

A source familiar with the Zimroth study said that his team of researchers  would review the BWC impact on complaints made against cops, the level of arrests, and the  number of other policing actions, such as stop-and-frisks.  

The George Mason University team, led by Cynthia Lum, examined 70 empirical studies addressing the impact of BWCs on both officer and citizen behavior. Some of those studies, Pontillo said, were better designed than others.

Among the findings in the university review: Cops support using BWCs, as do members of the public; BWCs seem to reduce the use of force by cops, although recent findings have been mixed; and BWCs seem to reduce complaints against officers.

The NYPD study is made more of a challenge because the past two years, when the camera trial was underway, saw a lot of changes in the NYPD, such as the addition of neighborhood policing, Pontillo said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Blue Point residents question LIRR officials about using Residents reject LIRR plans for storage yard 
Susan Piccolo, owner of The Cop Shop in LI's Cop Shop store faces New York City lawsuit 
Friend of a worker furloughed because of partial See the latest unemployment rates in your area
Congresswoman Kathleen Rice with Alisa McMorris, left, who Rice introducing bills to combat impaired driving
The Plaza West building is expected to be Village under contract to sell Art Deco building
This Covanta facility in West Babylon is one Report: LI burn plants have high mercury emission
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search