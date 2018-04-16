TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Rain can’t cloud last day for NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce

Nassau resident bids farewell to the department in a ceremonial stroll into retirement Monday at police headquarters in Manhattan.

NYPD retiring Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce,

NYPD retiring Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce, with his wife Kathleen on Monday, April 16, 2018, makes his way through a ceremonial walkout from police headquarters in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

When he showed up for his final day Monday at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce would have been justified in thinking he needed a rowboat, given the torrential morning rain, for the traditional retirement “walk out” from the building.

But shortly after 2 p.m., as Boyce and his wife Kathleen took the final ceremonial stroll through a gauntlet of hundreds of applauding police officers, including Commissioner James O’Neill, the rain stopped and the sun finally broke through the gray clouds.

With a smile, Boyce glanced upward and pointed to the sky.

Boyce, who this week hits the mandatory retirement age of 63, and his wife, were feted at headquarters in a private party that drew NYPD brass from around the city.

A farewell poster in the auditorium showed a photo of a younger, bearded Boyce as a cop, looking a bit like the legendary officer Frank Serpico. Nearby was a more recent department photo of Boyce taken after he became chief of detectives four years ago.

Michael Palladino, head of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, told Newsday that when former Commissioner William Bratton tapped Boyce in 2014 to lead the force of 6,000 detectives, his presence immediately boosted morale.

“There was a good working relationship and a mutual respect between Chief Boyce and the detectives,” Palladino said. “Bob Boyce stepped out of Central Casting in that he looked the part and very astute when it came to investigations.”

The actual walkout began as the NYPD ceremonial band played the marching tune “Garry Owen,” an old Irish song often heard at military marches. Boyce is of Irish ancestry.

Waving to the crowd, Boyce, in full uniform, and his wife, walked to a waiting 1989 police vehicle. Just before leaving, Boyce shook hands with Bratton, O’Neill and other NYPD brass, including new Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Then, with a red light flashing in the car, the Boyces left for the trip back to their home in Nassau County.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

More news

Oyster Bay is Republican, Frederick Mei testified Power on Trial: Mei tells how the system works
Acting Hempstead schools Superintendent Regina Armstrong discusses the Hempstead school board passes proposed budget
George Tsunis, chairman of NuHealth. NUMC scrutinizes contract bids
Renderings of the proposed development at Belmont Park, Group raises concerns about Belmont development
Frederick Mei testifies in federal court in Central Mangano witness: In Oyster Bay, you have to pay to play
Students who opted out of taking the state Survey: 49.1 percent on LI opted out of state ELA test