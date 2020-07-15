Someone wielding a stick struck three NYPD officers who appeared to be detaining a man during what police said was a protest on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to video the department posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Among those hurt during clashes Wednesday was Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who sustained a nonserious injury to his hand, according to Richard Esposito, the department’s chief spokesman.

The 10-second video shows what appears to be three officers struggling with the detainee in the bridge’s traffic lanes when the person with the stick attacks from the pedestrian overpass above and others crouch, apparently to interrupt the detention.

“Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries,” the NYPD’s official account, @NYPDNews, tweeted at 12:34 p.m. “This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated.”

In the video, the man being detained is hustled away as the person with the stick retreats.

The NYPD also posted several photos of injured cops, some with blood on their face.

Last month, Esposito said that at least 354 cops had been injured during the protests over the death of George Floyd, a number that's also likely to grow as more paperwork is completed, he said.

He also said that 132 protesters had been injured, based on official medical treatment forms, but added that “this is without a doubt an undercount, as it will not, for example, include persons who chose not to report injuries that were not apparent or persons who were not arrested and might have suffered an injury.”

The NYPD is being probed by the state attorney general, Letitia James, over allegations of indiscriminate use of batons, pepper spray and other physical force against nonviolent protesters.

Most of the protests have been nonviolent, although there have been some clashes between the police and the protesters.

Check back for updates on this developing story.