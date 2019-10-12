TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: 4 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting

By The Associated Press
New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn't immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn't provide further details.

