NYPD investigating cop who may have been involved in Capitol riots, Shea says

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks at One Police

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea speaks at One Police Plaza in Manhattan last year. Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Anthony M. DeStefano and Michael O'Keeffe anthony.destefano@newsday.com, michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
The New York City Police Department is looking into reports that one of its officers may have been involved in the Capitol rioting in Washington, D.C. last week, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a television interview Monday morning.

"There is one investigation active into one member, there is no name yet released, we don't know if it is true or not," Shea said in a telephone interview with NY 1. "But I can tell you that anyone committing crimes, certainly, will have a very short shelf-life with the NYPD."

Shea, who was recuperating at his home from the coronovirus, said the department would be sending officers to Washington to help out in security for the inauguration. Commenting on his illness, Shea said it was like a "bad flu."

"The chills, the aches, the breathing is the one you have to be careful with," She said. "But I am listening to the doctors, taking it easy, recovering at home and looking forward to getting back to work soon."

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

