NYPD: Cop car strikes woman at bus stop after collision with taxi

A 72-year-old woman at a Staten Island bus stop was struck Sunday night by a police SUV being driven through a red light en route to a call about a gun, according to an NYPD spokesman. Moments earlier, the spokesman said, the cop was in a collision with a taxicab.

The woman sustained a leg injury, according to the police spokesman, who spoke on condition that his name not be used because the crash details are preliminary.

The collision occurred at Broadway and Forest Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., with the cop believed to be driving with emergency lights activated, according to the spokesman, who said the traffic light was about to turn green.

The cop was going eastbound on Forest Avenue, and collided with a taxicab driver going northbound on Broadway who had a yellow light, there was a spin-out, and a third vehicle was struck, too. Under the law, all non-emergency vehicles must yield to an emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Photos from the crash scene show a marked NYPD police vehicle partially straddling the curb and sidewalk, with the pole from the bus stop horizontal in the traffic lanes.

Names of the drivers and the woman were not disclosed.