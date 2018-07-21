The New York Police Department has brought departmental charges against two officers involved in the death of Eric Garner in July 2014, a department spokesman said Saturday.

“The NYPD will immediately begin the disciplinary process regarding two members of service — Officer Daniel Pantaleo and Sergeant Kizzy Adonis — in the Eric Garner case,” the spokesman said in an email.

The department had held off on bringing charges in the incident, which left the 43-year old African-American man dead, to see whether the U.S. Department of Justice would commence a criminal case.

But the federal agency told the NYPD Friday that it did not object to the department carrying out its own disciplinary proceedings, prompting Saturday’s announcement.

The spokesman said the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board will handle Pantaleo’s case, while the NYPD’s department advocate will handle Adonis’ case.

Police confronted Garner on July 17, 2014, on a Staten Island street following complaints that he was selling loose cigarettes. In an ensuing struggle, Pantaleo applied an apparent chokehold to Garner, who died on the sidewalk.

Chokeholds to subdue suspects have been banned by the NYPD for more than 20 years.

The city medical examiner said Garner died as a result of neck compression, apparently from a chokehold, as well as chest compression. Garner’s obesity and asthma were contributing factors in his death, the medical examiner said.

In December 2014, a Staten Island grand jury declined to indict any officers involved in the arrest of Garner. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn then opened a criminal civil rights investigation but have yet to announce results.