The treasurer of a police charity was charged Thursday in federal court in Manhattan with stealing $410,000 intended to go to the families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty.

Lorraine Shanley, 68, of Staten Island, allegedly used the bank account and credit card of the unnamed charity to pay $29,000 for her grandchild’s private school tuition and $63,000 to fund her son’s defense on criminal charges.

She also used money from the charity, identified by records as Survivors of the Shield, to pay $32,000 in dental expenses, $25,000 for landscaping and $8,000 for event tickets — including $1,400 on a Barbra Streisand show.

“Lorraine Shanley allegedly capitalized on tragedy and monetized people’s generosity,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. “As alleged, Shanley stole over 20 percent of the donations to a charity whose sole mission is to help the families of NYPD officers killed in the line of duty.”

The government said from 2010 to 2017, while Shanley served as volunteer treasurer, the charity collected $1.9 million in donations, 99 percent from NYPD employees.

While stealing the money she also forged the signature of another individual authorized to sign for the bank account, prosecutors said. The fraud was discovered by a new volunteer who reviewed the charity’s tax returns.

According to news reports, Shanley’s husband was a police officer, and her son was charged in 2014 with a hit-and-run.

Shanley is scheduled to appear in court later on Thursday. She faces up to 32 years in prison for bank fraud and identity theft.