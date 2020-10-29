The New York City Police Department announced the appointment Thursday of Juanita Holmes as its first female chief of patrol to replace her predecessor Fausto Pichardo, who left earlier this month after only about eight months on the job.

Holmes, the highest ranking Black uniformed officer in the department, will supervise a patrol staff of about 20,000 officers who do regular patrol work and handle large assignments such as demonstrations and parades.

"It is my privilege to serve as chief of patrol," Holmes said after the announcement, calling the NYPD her blue family and saying she also has 16 immidate family members who serve on the NYPD.

Holmes , 56, initially joined the department in 1987 and had a career which landed her in top spots in a number of commands, mostly in precincts in Brooklyn and Queens. She was also in charge of the school safety division at one point and also served as a borough commander. She retired in December 2018 and returned to the NYPD in December 2019.

The appointment of Holmes, who some department insiders have said was a possible candidate for the job of chief of department or even police commissioner in the future, was among several high level appointments announced by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday.

They include that of Chief Edward Delatorre as head of labor relations, assistant Chief Kim Royster as chief of transportation, assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly as chief of transit and deputy Chief Philip Rivera as borough commander for Manhattan North. Also named commander of the school safety division was Inspector Olufunmillola Obe.

Shea lavished praise on Holmes, saying he has known her both at the personal and professional level.

"I think she is the complete package," Shea said after reciting a number of jobs Holmes has held at the department.

The Police Benevolent Association, the police union representing thousands of officers, pledge supper to the new chief.

"New York City police officers desperately need competent leaders like Chief Holmes who can effectively push back against the politicians, empower us to do our job and help us to stop this city’s backward slide," said PBA president Patrick Lynch, head of the union which represents thousands of police officers.