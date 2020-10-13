TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD patrol chief Fausto Pichardo, 43, retiring after less than year in post

NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo at a

NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo at a monthly crime briefing in The Bronx in December 2019. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Fausto Pichardo, the NYPD’s chief of patrol, has filed for retirement after less than a year in the post.

The retirement papers were filed Tuesday, according to NYPD spokesman Sgt. Anwar Ishmael.

Pichardo, 43, is the first Dominican New Yorker to hold the post, to which he was promoted in December 2019, and he is the highest-ranking Hispanic person in the NYPD.

He had also served as assistant chief of patrol services and the officer in charge of the 43rd and 33rd precincts in the Bronx and Manhattan, among other roles since joining the department in 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the force in 1999, his biography distributed by the city said in December upon his appointment.

"Since I came on the job in 1999, I wake up each day working to make the streets of New York City safer for police officers and the people we take the sacred oath and are sworn to serve," according to a press release that month.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity to continue supporting the thousands of patrol officers who, through Neighborhood Policing, both work to prevent crime from ever happening while also getting to the root of New Yorkers problems, solving them, and keeping people safe."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

