A Queens NYPD officer was arrested Thursday morning and charged in an apparent chokehold incident in the Rockaways last weekend, city police officials said.

David Afanador, 39, who works out of the 100th Precinct, was charged with strangulation and attempted strangulation, the NYPD said.

Afanador was seen on both police body camera and bystander videos grappling with a man identified as Ricky Bellevue early on the morning of June 21 on the boardwalk area off Beach 113 Street.

According to police, Bellevue was one of three men haranguing and swearing at police officers who had responded to reports of a man on the boardwalk throwing things at people, according to a spokesman for the NYPD.

The body-camera footage showed the officers speaking at length with the man and two others in a sometimes-contentious back and forth. The man drifts off-camera and does something that draws a rebuke from one of the other men and causes police to tackle him, with four officers appearing to restrain him with his face down.

The videos depicted Afanador using an apparent chokehold on Bellevue and then loosening his grip when pulled away by another officer. Bellevue was taken away by EMS workers and reportedly suffered a cut to his forehead. Prosecutors decided to not charge Bellevue.