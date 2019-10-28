TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD: Officer who had been in a coma released from hospital

NYPD officer Lesly Lafontant, who was in a medically induced coma after, police said, he was assaulted by a man who threw a metal chair at his head, was released from a Brooklyn hospital Monday.   (Credit: John Roca)

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print

An NYPD officer placed in a medically induced coma after he was allegedly assaulted by a man who threw a metal chair at his head has been released from a Brooklyn hospital, police officials said Monday.

Officer Lesly Lafontant, 53, had been at The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center since Friday night after he fatally shot his alleged attacker in Brownsville, Brooklyn. 

Friday's encounter began about 5:40 p.m., at the Goldmine Nail Salon on Mother Gaston Boulevard, when a man walked in, asked to use the bathroom, and then started urinating in the middle of the salon, according to an account later Friday by Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

The proprietors flagged down two officers in a van on patrol and asked that they remove the man, whom officers then questioned and learned was the subject of an outstanding warrant, Harrison said. While the officers tried to arrest the man, he resisted, and that's when another man walked in and began his own physical struggle with the officers, Harrison said.

One officer tried shocking this man with his Taser, but the stun gun was ineffective, and the man raised and threw a metal chair that struck Lafontant in the head, Harrison said, and that officer fired six times at the man. He was declared dead at the salon, he said.

The man whose public urination precipitated the events was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, police said. He was released from the jail over the weekend.

Police said Lafontant has been on the force since 1998 and works out of the 73rd Precinct in Crown Heights.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search