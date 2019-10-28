An NYPD officer placed in a medically induced coma after he was allegedly assaulted by a man who threw a metal chair at his head has been released from a Brooklyn hospital, police officials said Monday.

Officer Lesly Lafontant, 53, had been at The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center since Friday night after he fatally shot his alleged attacker in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Friday's encounter began about 5:40 p.m., at the Goldmine Nail Salon on Mother Gaston Boulevard, when a man walked in, asked to use the bathroom, and then started urinating in the middle of the salon, according to an account later Friday by Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

The proprietors flagged down two officers in a van on patrol and asked that they remove the man, whom officers then questioned and learned was the subject of an outstanding warrant, Harrison said. While the officers tried to arrest the man, he resisted, and that's when another man walked in and began his own physical struggle with the officers, Harrison said.

One officer tried shocking this man with his Taser, but the stun gun was ineffective, and the man raised and threw a metal chair that struck Lafontant in the head, Harrison said, and that officer fired six times at the man. He was declared dead at the salon, he said.

The man whose public urination precipitated the events was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, police said. He was released from the jail over the weekend.

Police said Lafontant has been on the force since 1998 and works out of the 73rd Precinct in Crown Heights.