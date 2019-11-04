TODAY'S PAPER
Reports: NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill expected to resign

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill

New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill briefs the media on security preparations for the TCS New York City Marathon on Thursday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
James P. O'Neill, New York City's 43rd police commissioner, is expected to resign the job he's held for three years, according to multiple media reports.

He took over the country's largest police force on Sept. 16, 2016 from former longtime Commissioner William Bratton.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

O'Neill, a transit officer who rose through the ranks to become the city's top cop, had not been on the job 48 hours when he found himself facing his first challenge as police commissioner. A pressure cooker bomb had exploded in Chelsea, injuring 31 people and spreading new fears in a city on guard against terrorism since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The way O’Neill directed the NYPD after the bombing provided an early glimpse of how the department would be carefully crafted in his style during his first 100 days in charge.

While not a celebrity like Bratton, O’Neill’s approachable style has impressed subordinates, police department observers say. When a baby started crying during one of his speeches, O’Neill got laughs saying the noisy kid reminded him of his days changing diapers.

The explosion on the night of Sept. 17 and the quick arrest of suspect Ahmad Khan Rahimi served as a formidable test for O’Neill as the NYPD’s new boss. The quick reaction of O’Neill’s department and the FBI, as well as his hands-on presence at the Chelsea crime scene that night showed many that the NYPD had not missed a beat.

The smooth transition was on display in the weeks that followed. O’Neill dealt with the in-the-line of duty killing of NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, a Long Island resident. He oversaw efforts to protect the city in November amid warnings about a possible terrorist attack the day before the presidential election. Afterward, O’Neill faced the challenge of guarding President-elect Donald Trump’s Manhattan home at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

