NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell pushed back at newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.'s memo on fighting crime, strongly criticizing his new prosecution policies which caused her to be "very concerned" about the safety of cops and the public, as well as crime victims.

In a memo sent to all members of the NYPD late Friday, Sewell said she was telling Bragg about her issues with his new prosecution stance in which he planned not to charge certain crimes and would ask for reduced prison terms in the case of convictions for serious offenses. An NYPD source said Sewell sent a similar message to Bragg on Friday outlining her issues.

While supportive of criminal justice reform, Sewell, the former Nassau County police chief of detectives who just finished her first week on the job as the new commissioner, took issue with what she called Bragg’s "sweeping edicts." Sewell said the measures seem to remove discretion, not just from police officers but also from assistant district attorneys on what crimes to prosecute and who to charge.

Bragg appeared Saturday before the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to defend his policy — including that he wanted to cut back on sending some defendants to jail and avoid prosecuting offenses like subway fare evasion or traffic infractions — saying he had made it clear during his election campaign. But Bragg clarified some of his positions, noting that anyone using a gun to hold up a store will be prosecuted for armed robbery and that anyone assaulting a law enforcement official will be prosecuted.

Sewell directed nearly all 35,000 NYPD officers to keep detailed records of arrest information even if they are asked to sign criminal court complaints that do not reflect all of the arrest charges.

The issue of criminal complaints immediately arose Friday when cops arrested a shoplifting suspect on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan who brandished a pair of garden shears and threatened and pushed a store security guard, according to law enforcement officials. The arresting officer refused to sign the petit larceny affidavit because it omitted the fact that the suspect displayed the shears, a fact that could make the offense a robbery felony. After police supervisors intervened, the information about the shears was added but the offense remained as petit larceny, the officials said.

NYPD data illustrated that shoplifting incidents which escalated to robberies in Manhattan have increased over the years, with retail thefts in the borough hitting an all time high in 2021.

Bragg, also in his first week on his job, spurred criticism when he announced his policies in a memo to his staff on Monday that he didn’t, in many cases, want to prosecute anyone for resisting arrest and wouldn’t prosecute some quality of life offenses like trespass, marijuana misdemeanors and prostitution.

Sewell took issue with the presumption that resisting a police officer wouldn’t be prosecuted. That posture, she said, would invite violence against police officers and "have a deleterious effects on our relationship with the communities we protect."

Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch issued a statement supporting Sewell, saying Bragg’s policies raised concerns about police and prosecutor discretion.

"During this public safety crisis, we should be adding tools to our toolbox, not removing them," Lynch said.