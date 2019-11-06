NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill will be taking a job as senior vice president and global head of physical security for Visa Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

O'Neill, who announced he was leaving the NYPD on Monday for a job in the private sector, will take his new post on Dec. 2.

"Mr. O’Neill will be responsible for the development, implementation and day-to-day operations of Visa’s global physical and personnel security and associated programs to ensure that the company’s employees and assets are protected in the 200+ countries in which Visa operates," the company said. O’Neill will take over from Don Hill, global Head of safety and security, who is retiring after more than 15 years with the company, Visa added.

O'Neill is leaving the NYPD after a 35-year career with the agency and as its 43rd commissioner. O'Neill will be succeeded by chief of detectives Dermot Shea.