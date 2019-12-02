De Blasio swears in Shea as new NYPD commissioner

Dermot F. Shea was sworn in by Mayor Bill de Blasio shortly before noon on Monday as the 44th commissioner of the NYPD and immediately warned that he wouldn’t tolerate assaults and disrespect of cops on his watch.

“There is and must always be zero tolerance for violence against our police officers,” Shea said to applause from an overflow audience at the auditorium of police headquarters.

“An attack on a single officer is an attack on society as a whole, it should and must be denounced by all New Yorkers, especially those in leadership positions, “ Shea said. “It is as simple as this, every person we see deserves respect and every cop must be respected too if they are to do their very dangerous job correctly.”

In a 19 minute address to fellow officers, NYPD brass and politicians, the 50 year-old Shea said he believed that the city was going build on dramatic crime declines of the past two decades, taking crime down even further and continuing to focus on neighborhood policing.

“With every New Yorker entitled to safety, I believe we stand on the threshold of taking our nation’s safest city and making it a city in which every neighborhood is as important as every other, where every child can grow up free of the threat of crime,” said Shea.

While he gave no specifics, Shea did indicate that he would soon issue a directive aimed at spelling out the NYPD’s youth strategies throughout the department aimed at guiding children along to keep them out of the criminal justice system.

De Blasio’s appointment of Shea, the son of Irish immigrants who raised him and four siblings in Sunnyside, Queens, as top cop drew some criticism from politicians because it missed an opportunity to make a choice that reflected the NYPD’s diversity. But in his own remarks, de Blasio appeared to feel comfortable he picked the right person for the job.

As he spoke, Shea’s wife Serena was on the podium, holding a bouquet, while the couple’s three children, Jacqueline, Lauren and Richard, watched from the audience. Shea’s mother, Ellen, was also in the crowd, along with other family members.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shea indicated diversity was on his mind when he mentioned that he would be making announcements soon about those he appointed to his leadership team.

Shea’s appointment created a vacancy in his old rank of chief of detectives and department sources have speculated that he might chose a minority woman chief to fill his old spot.