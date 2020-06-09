NYPD officer charged for shoving protester during George Floyd rally, DA says

An NYPD officer seen on video shoving a 20-year-old woman demonstrator to the ground, causing her physical injury during a march against police brutality last week, has been arrested and charged, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Vincent D’Andraia, 28, who is assigned to the 73rd Precinct, is charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and third-degree menacing, the office said.

According to the office, D’Andraia shoved the woman at about 8:44 p.m., near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, as he walked with other officers monitoring demonstrators protesting the Floyd death.

“The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was in the street when the defendant told her to move. As she asked why, the defendant allegedly smacked her cell phone out of her hand, and violently shoved her to the ground, according the investigation. She can be seen rolling on the street and into a curb. Meanwhile, the defendant and fellow officers can be seen to continue walking,” the office said in a news release.