The NYPD is searching for a second suspect in the attempted robbery that led to the fatal shooting of a Long Island detective, Commissioner James O’Neill said Friday.

“There’s somebody else that we’re looking for, I don’t want to go too deep into it,” O’Neill said on "The Joe Piscopo Show" on AM 970. “[NYPD Chief of Detectives] Dermot Shea and his people from the detective bureau are out there and anybody that was involved in this, we have the best detectives in the world that will make sure that anybody who is involved in this will be apprehended and they’ll face justice and they’ll face consequences here.”

Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, was killed by friendly fire. His supervisor, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, of Seaford, was shot in the leg and released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

A suspect in the attempted robbery, Christopher Ransom, remains hospitalized after allegedly brandishing an imitation gun and aiming it at officers, which precipitated the NYPD shooting. His Thursday arraignment on murder and other charges was postponed after a medical emergency.

Law enforcement sources said police are investigating if the second suspect was a lookout for Ransom. Sources also said detectives are also trying to determine if the attempted robbery of the T-Mobile store is linked to other robberies.