Surveillance video released Thursday by the NYPD showed a man brandishing a short length of pipe in one hand and pointing it directly at civilians on the street, including one woman with a child, before police shot him dead in Crown Heights.

The 49-second video, a composite of videos from three vantage points on buildings in the Brooklyn neighborhood, depicted Saheed Vassell, 34, walking briskly on the street and pointing the pipe object, which he appeared to grip as a gun, directly at people and at one point sticking it into the chest of a bystander.

Police were responding to 911 calls at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday about a man wearing a brown jacket pointing what callers described as a silver firearm at people on the street, said Chief of Department Terence Monahan. A transcript of the calls was included with the video clip.

The last seconds of the video showed Vassell at the corner of Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street suddenly stopping and raising the object in his hand, at which point police fired at him, officials noted in the video, which did not have any audio.

According to Monahan, Vassell in the final seconds of the encounter with cops took a “two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform.”

Four cops, including two Strategic Response Group officers, discharged their weapons, striking Vassell, said Monahan. Vassell was taken to Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said his office was investigating the shooting.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called the shooting death a “tragedy by any measure.”

“The investigation has just begun,” said de Blasio, who emphasized that “people in the community thought he had a weapon and was aiming it at residents.”

With Alison Fox