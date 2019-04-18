TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD cop shot in Manhattan in serious but stable condition, officials say

An NYPD officer was shot, a suspect was

An NYPD officer was shot, a suspect was killed and a second suspect was wounded in a confrontation in Washington Heights on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Citizen App/Instagram

By Ivan Pereira and Anthony M. DeStefano ivan.pereira@amny.com, anthony.destefano@newsday.com @IvanPer4
An NYPD officer is in serious but stable condition after he was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in Washington Heights on Thursday, police said.

The officer was shot in or under the arm just before 4:30 p.m. near the corner of West 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue, police said.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in Morningside Heights and was expected to survive, police said.

One of the two suspects involved in the confrontation has died and the other is wounded, the NYPD said.

A police source said the shot officer is male but the department released no identification.

The NYPD has video of the gunfire exchange, officials said, and a firearm was found.

Father Ambiorix Rodriguez, the pastor of St Elizabeth’s church on Wadsworth was in the church during the gunfire and came out afterward.

"I came out when I heard the helicopters," he said. "I began praying."

A police source said officers had responded to gunfire in the area and chased a suspect between Wadsworth and Broadway into a parking lot, where the gunfire  exchange took place.

