NYPD officer Brian Mulkeen was killed by friendly fire from other cops during a confrontation in the Bronx early Sunday, police officials disclosed Monday.

Mulkeen, 33, was struck two times by bullets fired from police guns as he struggled on the ground with an armed suspect, Antonio Williams, NYPD commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters during a special briefing at police headquarters.

O’Neill added that a total of 15 rounds were fired in the space of 10 seconds during the incident. A .32-caliber handgun that police said Williams was carrying was found at the scene but had not been fired, according to investigators.

Mulkeen, 33, assigned to the 48th Precinct, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he died shortly after the 12:30 a.m. shooting, police said.

Mulkeen is the second NYPD officer to die in the line of duty this year. In February, NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen of Calverton was fatally shot by friendly fire in Queens.

Officials said Mulkeen died as a result of being locked in a violent struggle with the suspect he was attemping to arrest and yelled "he's reaching for it" shortly before he was hit by three bullets, police said.

Williams, 27, of Walnut Street in Binghamton, was also killed in the struggle.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shooting was captured on police body cameras, said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Mulkeen, who was a 6½-year department veteran and member of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit, was patrolling near the back of the Edenwald Houses, a massive public housing development at 1132 E. 229th St., when the shooting occurred, said Monahan.

Officers from the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit were patrolling the area in response to gang activity and "numerous shootings" in the area, Monahan said. Williams "looked suspicious," ran from three officers who exited their vehicle to question him and reached into his waist, Monahan said.

The officers, now including Mulkeen and his partner, chased him down and tried to arrest him. Mulkeen, during "a violent struggle on the ground" with the suspect, was heard on the body camera footage yelling, "He's reaching for it, he's reaching for it," Monahan said.

As the struggle ensued, several shots were fired and Mulkeen was hit three times, Monahan said. Five officers, some of whom arrived after the chase began, also fired their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year and has several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County, Monahan said.

"Brian was a great cop dedicated to keeping this city safe," Monahan said during the hospital news conference, noting that Mulkeen arrested a man on gun-possession charges the night before. "As we stand here this morning, a young man with a bright future who courageously patrolled some of New York City's toughest streets has tragically lost his life."

Mulkeen lived in Yorktown Heights in Westchester County with his girlfriend, who is an NYPD officer in another Bronx precinct, according to Monahan.

Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Assocation, said the Mulkeen's death had left his family, the police department and the city devastated.

"That's what happens when soulless individuals carry guns and struggle with police officers," Lynch said at the hospital news conference. "They devastate all of us."