Funeral services for Wilbert Mora — the 27-year-old police officer who died Tuesday of injuries he sustained last week while responding to a mother-son dispute in Harlem — will be next week at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The same church is also hosting the funeral later this week for Officer Jason Rivera, who was slain in the same shooting.

The wake for Mora is scheduled for Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to the NYPD's press office. Rivera's wake is scheduled for this coming Thursday, also from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Mass Friday at 9 a.m.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, will preside over both Masses, according to Joseph Zwilling, the diocesan spokesman.

St. Patrick's Cathedral, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and is the seat of the archdiocese, has hosted many hundreds of funeral Masses for cops, firefighters and military personnel who died in the line of duty, but it's much rarer for the cathedral itself to host a wake.

Rivera and Mora, both Roman Catholics, suffered fatal gunshot wounds early Friday evening in Harlem while responding to a 911 call at an apartment from a mother seeking help dealing with her son, Lashawn McNeil, 47.

McNeil was also shot and died from his injuries on Monday.

Police said he opened fire after Rivera and Mora walked to a bedroom in the rear of the apartment to speak with him. A third officer on the call then shot McNeil.

On Tuesday, Mora died at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan, where he was transported and his organs removed for donation.

"Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy," tweeted NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Dolan had visited Mora and his mother at Harlem Hospital, where Mora was initially treated over the weekend. Dolan likened her suffering to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

"I said to Wilbert's mother, ‘You're like Mary at the foot of the cross, there when her son Jesus was dying, and we hope, we trust, that he [Mora] will not die, but if he does, he's part of the Resurrection,’" Dolan said Saturday, adding: "And she's a woman of faith, and everybody was saying that to her, do not be afraid, do not give up hope."