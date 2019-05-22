Starting Thursday, nearly 300 NYPD cops who normally do desk jobs will be sent into historically high crime areas of the city to help keep violence under control for the summer months, officials said Wednesday.

Known as “Summer All-Out,” the initiative is aimed at continuing what officials said is turning out to be another low year for violent crime in New York. Eight police precincts in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens get the influx of cops, along with two public housing areas and the subway system, said Chief of Department Terence Monahan at a news conference.

A total of 287 police officers — about 70 more than last year — who normally do administrative jobs have been given quick refresher training on patrol tactics. Cops will be sent out beginning Thursday and work the streets through Sept. 6 —three weeks longer than previous All-Out programs, Monahan said.

"They will all benefit from the infrastructure of Neighborhood Policing — neighborhood coordination officers and steady sector cops who will work with the All Out personnel and inform them on local crime trends as well as quality of life conditions in the area,” Monahan said.

This year’s version is the fifth time an All-Out program has been used and comes after the NYPD experienced some rocky results with violence in areas of northern Brooklyn and parts of Queens, something Monahan acknowledged.

“At the beginning of this year, we saw an uptick in shootings and homicides,” Monahan said. “But through a violence-reduction plan carried out by the hard working cops on patrol, along with the precision investigations of the world’ s greatest detectives, we have successfully brought these pockets of violence under control.”

As of Wednesday, Monahan said, the city had recorded 12 fewer homicides than in the same period for 2018 and had matched the record low level of shootings in that period.

Previous All-Out programs were credited for reductions of violence and Monahan said he expects the same results this year.

“Last summer, All-Out commands experienced eleven fewer shootings compared to same period in 2017, [and] eight fewer murders compared to the same period in 2017," he said. "That is 36-percent reduction. These reductions are more than just statistics, they are lives saved.”

For this year’s program, precincts getting more All-Out cops are the 40th, 42nd and 44th in the Bronx; the 67th, 73rd, 75th and 79th precincts in Brooklyn; the 113th Precinct in Queens; public housing police areas 3 in Brooklyn and 5 in Manhattan, as well as for first time, in the subway system, which has seen a spike in false tripping of train emergency brake systems by passengers.

Monahan noted that some deskbound cops put on patrol may want to make it a permanent change.

“Some have actually realized they would rather be out on the streets doing police work than sitting in the station house doing paperwork,” he said.