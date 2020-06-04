TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: One cop shot and wounded in Brooklyn, 2 others hurt

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
One NYPD officer was shot and wounded late Wednesday night in Brooklyn and two others suffered injuries, a department spokeswoman said.

None of the officers' injuries were considered life-threatening, she said.

The officers were injured at about 11:50 p.m. at Church and Flatbush avenues, according to the spokeswoman.

Besides the officer shot, another cop was slashed and a third suffered a hand injury, she said.

In a tweet early Thursday, Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said he was on his way to Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn "in response to this incident."

New York City Emergency Management, in a tweet, said those in the area should expect traffic delays and road closures as well as a heavy presence of emergency personnel.

No additional details were immediately available.

