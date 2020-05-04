Auto theft, once considered an endangered species in New York City’s world of crime, made a resurgence in April, according to the latest NYPD crime statistics released Monday.

Incidents of grand larceny auto totaled 500 in April, an increase of nearly 60% over the same month in 2019, the police data showed

In addition, April saw a continuing increase in burglaries, driven by commercial burglaries that police said have victimized businesses closed by COVID-19 measures, as well as restaurants and bars open for take out and delivery.

Burglaries in April increased to 1,090, a sharp rise of 31.6% over April 2019, a trend that police have been watching with concern since the pandemic measures kicked in back in March.

“Particularly hard hit are small merchants, bodegas and restaurants that are already enduring difficulties amid this public health crisis," the NYPD said in a statement. “These crimes are organized, occurring amid the ongoing emergency measures that have seen stores shuttered, and perpetrators are targeting those already vulnerable businesses.”

Despite the burglary and auto theft spikes, the city experienced in April a 28.5% decrease in other major crime categories, including rape, robbery, assault and grand larceny. Homicides did go up during the month to 31, compared with 23 in the same period for 2019.

Auto theft has primarily taken place around areas of South Brooklyn, as well as Queens by Rockaway Boulevard, Chief Michael LiPetri, who runs the NYPD office of crime control strategies. One particular problem has occurred when drivers leave their vehicles running to leave and pickup food or other items, explained LiPetri.

Another class of auto theft involves stealing personal property from unattended vehicles after thieves are unsuccessful in making off with the cars, said LiPetri.

Hate crimes targeting Asians also increased during the pandemic in April, said officials. So far this year NYPD detectives have investigated fourteen Asian bias-related offenses and have made arrests in 11 of the cases.

In a statement, NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea noted that the department has seen a turnaround in the number of officers reporting sick. As of early Monday, some 5.5% of the cops called in sick, down from 19.8% earlier in the pandemic. The department has about 36,000 officers.

“Though the pandemic has put considerable strain on the department, and taken 38 colleagues who we will never forget, our uniformed officers and civilian employees have demonstrated extraordinary professionalism in adopting innovative policing functions to remain on the front lines, to allay uncertainty and fear and to relentlessly serve New Yorker,” said Shea.

NYPD major crimes statistics