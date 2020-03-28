Commisioner: NYPD detective has died of coronavirus

An NYPD detective assigned to a Harlem police precinct has died from the coronavirus, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday.

Cedric Dixon had been with the NYPD for 23 years and assigned to the 32nd precinct, Shea said.

He is believed to be the first NYPD officer to die from the virus, which has infected at least 29,158 New York City residents and killed 517 of them, as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the city government.

An administrative aide and a cleaner for the NYPD have also died of the virus, the department has said.

"We are hurting, we are crying and we continue to fight. We simply have no other choice," Shea said. "It is in our heart and it is in our soul to sacrifice, to serve, to fight for you. We try to minimize risks but it is impossible to eliminate risks. For first responders you just don't often have the opportunity to isolate."

Shea declined to say whether Dixon — or the two other NYPD employees who have died — had pre-existing conditions that put them at heightened risk of the coronavirus.