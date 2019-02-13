This story was reported by Robert Brodsky, Matthew Chayes, Stefanie Dazio, Anthony M. DeStefano, Zachary R. Dowdy, Alison Fox, Deon J. Hampton and Chau Lam. It was written by Brodsky and Dazio.

The NYPD will conduct a "full review" of the friendly fire shooting on an NYPD detective from Calverton killed Tuesday while responding to an armed robbery in Queens, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of the 102nd Precinct, a 19-year veteran of the force, was critically wounded shortly after 6 p.m. while answering a call to the robbery at a T-Mobile cellphone store on Atlantic Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

During the robbery, police officers fired multiple shots, with at least one striking Simonsen in the chest, O'Neill said Tuesday night. Simonsen was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was declared dead, O'Neill said.

It was second time in recent months that a department officer had been accidentally shot by another cop. In December, NYPD officer Amir Pali was struck in the left torso by another cop during a confrontation with an intoxicated man wielding a knife in Staten Island.

“I think it’s a very serious issue that needs to be looked at,” de Blasio said at a news conference Wednesday.

NYPD Sgt. Matthew Gorman of Seaford, who was struck in the leg when responding to Tuesday's robbery, was taken by a civilian passerby to Jamaica Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, O'Neill said Tuesday.

Police are examining video of Tuesday's shooting which appears to show that Simonsen was shot as he stood outside the cellphone store, a law enforcement official said Wednesday. Simonsen had already backed out of the store with Gorman and another officer, who was not identified. All of the police arrived at the scene almost simultaneously.

"This appears to be an absolutely tragic case of friendly fire," O'Neill said.

Simonsen was appointed to the NYPD in March 2000 and made detective in May 2008, an NYPD official said. He has spent his entire career in the 102nd Precinct.

Gorman, an eight-year veteran of the 102nd Precinct, was appointed to the NYPD in March 2010 and made sergeant in April 2017, police said.

The 27-year-old robbery suspect, described by police as a career criminal, was shot and taken to New York-Presbyterian-Queens hospital in Flushing, where he was listed in stable condition, O'Neill said. A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Christopher Ransom. Police said Ransom had a fake gun that was recovered at the scene.

Ranson has 25 prior arrests, many of which are sealed. Eight cases are open, of which some are larcenies, a violation of an order of protection and one case in Brooklyn of criminal impersonation of a police officer.

The chaotic scene unfolded Tuesday evening around 6:10 along a commercial district in the southwest Queens neighborhood.

Police swarmed to the store after two 911 callers reported a robbery in progress, O'Neill said. One of the callers said two employees of the cellphone store were forced by gunpoint to the rear of the store, the commissioner said.

Simonsen and Gorman, working an unrelated case, arrived and entered through the front of the store, O'Neill said. He said the officers confronted a male fitting the description of the suspect holding to be "what appeared to be a handgun," O'Neill said.

Ransom, waving what police have now determined to be an air pellet gun, refused to put down the weapon when ordered, a police official said. The officers opened fire and retreated from the store, at which point Simonsen was shot, O'Neill said.

It was not known if the police had bulletproof vests, the official said.

"This is an absolute tragedy," said an emotional O'Neill Tuesday. "The worst outcome any police officer, or the family of a police officer, can imagine."

The mayor said he had spoken with Simonsen's mother and widow, and called for a moment of silence.

“The bravery it takes to go into to the unknown in a situation like that is extraordinary — and he gave his life for us," de Blasio said.

De Blasio will leave the city Thursday afternoon for an event at Harvard University in his official capacity, but will postpone his planned nongovernmental travel to New Hampshire Friday, spokesman Eric Phillips said. He plans to attend Simonsen's funeral.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags to half-staff on all state government buildings for Simonsen, starting Thursday.

"This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks the brave men and women in law enforcement face every day to keep us safe," Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday.

Flags are also at half-staff at City Hall. The New York City Council held a moment of silence during its chamberwide meeting Wednesday.

O'Neill said Simonson first started on patrol with the 102nd Precinct and later went upstairs to join the squad. He was soon elected the squad’s Detectives’ Endowment Association delegate.

In a statement Wednesday, the commissioner called Simonsen "a great investigator held in very high esteem by his co-workers."

O'Neil added that "the outpouring of support we are receiving as a police department is simply overwhelming. This is heartbreaking. But we are not alone."

The last NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty was Det. Miosotis Familia of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx in July 2017. The 48-year-old mother of three died on July 5, 2017, when a gunman, who police identified as Alexander Bonds, fired on her as she and her partner sat in a vehicle at East 183rd Street and Creston Avenue. Bonds was killed a block away by other officers who fired when he drew a .38-caliber handgun.