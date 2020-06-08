New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed on Monday to cut funding to the NYPD in a nod to anti-police brutality protesters who have called for the police department to be defunded as demonstrations in the city continued for the 12th day after the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Speaking at a news conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, de Blasio confirmed reports that funding for the NYPD will be diverted to an unspecified number of youth programs. But he declined to give a dollar amount of his proposed cut to the NYPD's annual $6 billion budget, except to say it would be "something substantial" but not the $1 billion cut proposed by some activists. Members of the City Council have already expressed support for cutting the police budget.

The mayor also debunked overnight social media rumors about a department shake-up, including rumors that suggested NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea could either be fired or resign.

"They're just plain false," de Blasio said earlier on NY1.

The mayor said of Shea: "I think he's doing a very, very good job for this city" and said Shea was onboard with having some funding diverted to youth programs.

"Every strong leader knows when you're asked to do something with less you find a way," de Blasio said, adding: "Any capable leader is going to find a way to work with their resources."

Shea voiced his support of the funding decrease for his own department on Twitter, writing Monday morning: "To help the kids of our city, I’m 1,000% behind shifting some funding from the police to youth programs. It’s incumbent upon all of us to dig down and do what’s needed."

De Blasio, who had lifted the city's 8 p.m. curfew Sunday amid pressure from activists and some city leaders who said it was resulting in more confrontations, later told CNN that the idea of funding youth programs was to "address the needs" of youth in New York City, saying the goal of proposed programs was to "keep young people away from gangs, away from crime" and to give youngsters "positive" influences.

"This is preventative, this is proactive," he said. "Stop problems before they start."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his daily televised news briefing, said the protesters calling for police departments to be defunded "are right," and local political leaders should "go further" and address racial inequities in education, housing and health care.

“I think this is a wake-up call, or not a wake-up call, this is a transition, transformation moment across the country," said Cuomo. "People are saying it has to stop, we have to change, right? When they’re saying defund the police, what are they saying? They’re saying, we want fundamental, basic change when it comes to policing and they’re right. They are right.”

Cuomo said he didn't think the defund push would end with the NYPD.

"I also believe you’ll see that in every police department that is now operating," the governor said. "They understand they’re now operating in a different reality with different perceptions and different mandates so I think you will see a shift all across police departments. I think police departments that don’t hear it and don’t get it are going to have a real problem and the political leadership of that police department will have a problem, right?”

Cuomo added: "I would actually like to see us go further than that….because, yes, there’s discrimination, institutionalized in society, and it’s manifested in the policing, criminal justice system. But it’s worse than that. It’s actually worse than that. Education is where it starts. Housing is where it starts. Healthcare is where it starts.”

De Blasio on Sunday credited an end to looting, violence and attacks on police as reasons he lifted New York City’s six-night curfew a day early. Nonviolent protests during daytime Sunday continued into the night, now unencumbered by the 8 p.m. curfew and the direct threat of an NYPD shutdown.

Under de Blasio’s executive order, the curfew started June 1 and was to continue until Monday at 5 a.m.

“There had to be a commitment to getting us past the attacks on people and property — getting us past the efforts to incite violence, getting us past the attacks on police officers — to peaceful protest. And that is what was achieved in the course of the week,” de Blasio said Sunday at his daily news conference.

Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said Sunday night that city streets, including those that were earlier closed south of 96th Street in Manhattan, are open. NYPD on Monday said there were no arrests overnight.

The curfew was the first imposed by the city since 1943, when the shooting and rumored killing of a black soldier by a white cop sparked rioting in Harlem.

While New York City is on track to start its reopening process on Monday with Phase 1, Gov. Andrew M.Cuomo said there is still a concern that days of massive protests could have helped increase the spread of COVID-19. He said the state will test 35,000 people a day in the city to get a snapshot of the infection rate.

“We will watch it on a daily basis to find out exactly what is happening,” he said.

De Blasio also said officials are looking for any impact of the protests on an uptick in virus transmission.

The state estimates the city will take two weeks to advance to Phase 2, but de Blasio said more time may be needed.

In Manhattan, protesters — some large groups, others smaller than previous nights — continued marching late Sunday. In Brooklyn, several previous demonstration hot spots were bereft of demonstrators — but hundreds of officers stood around waiting in case. Last week, the NYPD had doubled, to 8,000, the number of police on duty citywide to handle the widespread protests and looting.

Earlier Sunday night, about a 1,000 protesters marched near New York City Hall, passing through Chelsea to Union Square. Their route included SoHo and the Old Tweed Courthouse on Chambers Street.

Led by a vanguard of about four dozen cyclists the peaceful marchers chanted “No Justice No Peace” and “What’s his Name? George Floyd” while being trailed by more than half a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles with lights flashing.

Police in riot gear lined sections of Broadway in SoHo as the group passed plywood boarded up shops in a neighborhood that saw looting last week. One police officer raised her fist in the air drawing cheers from the protesters

Bearing signs with slogans like “All we ever wanted was to live” and “Arrest the Cops,” the group was shadowed by police walking on the sidewalk.

Along the Brooklyn Bridge on ramp, which the NYPD had shut down several times over the past week to stop demonstrators from crossing into Manhattan, traffic whooshed by as officers from a caravan of unmarked vehicles straddled a concrete barrier, ate snacks and used their smartphones.

At the Barclays Center, site of earlier use of batons and pepper spray by police, no protesters were there Sunday night, but extensive fencing remained, and the streets and sidewalks near the 78th Precinct were closed to the public. An NYPD helicopter had earlier in the night hovered above Brooklyn neighborhoods near Barclays Center, from which marches radiated throughout the day.

With Matthew Chayes, Vera Chinese, Michael O'Keeffe and Ted Phillips

