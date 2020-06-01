See photos of NYC protests over George Floyd's death

New York City, like many other cities around the nation, has seen protestors take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May.

Demonstrators march from Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday evening.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest, prompting the arrest of the officer and triggering waves of demonstrations across the country.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on Sunday.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest, prompting the arrest of the officer and triggering waves of demonstrations across the country.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police hold a protest in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest, prompting the arrest of the officer and triggering waves of demonstrations across the country.

Demonstrators protest in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens Sunday.

NYPD officers in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday night face demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators face off with NYPD officers in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday night.

An firework explodes Saturday night on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, as demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Saturday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

A NYPD vehicle in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday night burns as demonstrators demand justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Saturday demand justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police.

An firework lit by a protester detonates next to police officers Saturday night on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

People demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police demonstrate in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Saturday demand justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of police. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.