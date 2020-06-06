TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
NewsNew York

See photos of NYC protests over George Floyd's death May 30 -June 2, 2020

Print

New York City, like many other cities around the nation, has seen protesters take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May as scene in images from Newsday photographers May 30 to June 2, 2020

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators against police
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on Broadway at Astor Place in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators against police
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on 6th Avenue and West 25th Street in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators against police
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on 6th Avenue and West 25th Street in Manhattan on June 2.

Late night protesters at a stand still at
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Late night protesters at the entrance of the Manhattan Bridge as they defy an imposed curfew on June 2.

A police officer tries to calm down a
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A police officer tries to calm down a protester while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice on June 2.

Members of the NYPD apprehend people inside of
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD apprehend people inside of a SoHo store in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD apprehend people on 5th
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD apprehend people on 5th Avenue near 42nd Street as stores were looted after a day of protests against police brutality in Manhattan on June 2. 

Late night protesters defy an imposed curfew as
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Late night protesters defy an imposed curfew as they get ready to march in a solidarity rally in Manhattan on June 2.

Late night protesters march in downtown Manhattan as
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Late night protesters defy an imposed curfew as they get ready to march in a solidarity rally in Manhattan on June 2.

Over a thousand people march in lower Manhattan
Credit: Charles Eckert

Over a thousand people march in lower Manhattan to demonstrate against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, on June 2.

Workers board up a store in lower Manhattan
Credit: Charles Eckert

Workers board up a store in lower Manhattan after looting took place during demonstrations against police brutality on June 2.

Chief of Department of the New York City
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with protesters in Manhattan on June 1.

Protestors and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protesters and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, on June 1.

Looters running from the police during the protest
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Looters run from the police during a protest in New York City.

Protestors during a solidarity rally for George Floyd,
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protesters during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

Looters taking advantage of a very sensitive and
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

A store that was looted on June 1 in New York City.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march on Fulton Street in Brooklyn on June1.

The police apprehended looters taking advantage of a
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The police apprehend looters in New York City.

Looters taking advantage of a very sensitive and
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Protesters in New York City.

A woman prays as police secure the iconic
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A woman prays as police secure the iconic Macy's Herald Square store after it was looted during a night of protests and vandalism on June 1 in New York City. 

People run with stollen good on Madison Avenue
Credit: Charles Eckert

People run with stollen goods on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on June 1.

People hold signs during a march to protest
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

People at a rally on June 1 in New York City.

Police officers surround a group of people suspected
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Police officers surround a group of people suspected of looting before arresting them in New York City on June 1.

People run out of stores on Broadway with
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

People run out of stores on Broadway with merchandise during a night of protests on June 1 in New York City. 

A person runs out of a store with
Credit: Charles Eckert

A person runs out of a store on Madison Avenue on June 1.

People run out of stores on Broadway with
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

People run out of stores on Broadway with merchandise during a night of protests on June 1 in New York City. 

Protestors during a solidarity rally for George Floyd,
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Protesters during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

Looters taking advantage of a very sensitive and
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Looters in New York City.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march on Fulton Street in Brooklyn on June 1.

A sign reading "George Floyd," a black American
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

A sign reading "George Floyd" is held by protesters in front of Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on May 31.

A person rides a bicycle past a small
Credit: Charles Eckert

A person rides a bicycle past a small fire set as looters broke into numerous stores in Soho on June 1.

Members of the NYPD stand in front of
Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the NYPD stand in front of a looted Foot Locker in Soho on the fourth day of protests against police brutality in New York City on June 1.

Protestors head towards Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, NY,
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Protesters head toward Manhattan Bridge on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Glass smashed by a hammer at a Citibank
Credit: Charles Eckert

Glass smashed by a hammer at a Citibank in Soho on the fourth day of protests against police brutality in New York City on June 1.

Protestors on Manhattan Bridge during continuing protests stemming
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Protesters on Manhattan Bridge during continuing protests on May 31 in Brooklyn.

A sign reading "black lives matter" during continuing
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

A sign reading "Black Lives Matter" during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of black Americans by police on May 31 in Manhattan.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police rally in Brooklyn on May 30.

A man is detained during continuing protests stemming
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

A man is detained during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of Black Americans by police on May 31 in Brooklyn.

A sign reading "no justice no peace" during
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

A sign reading "no justice no peace" during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of black Americans by police on May 31 in Brooklyn.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Protesters imn Times Square in Manhattan on Sunday,
Credit: James Carbone

Protesters in Times Square in Manhattan on May 31.

A damaged police car in front of Bloomindales
Credit: James Carbone

A damaged police car in front of Bloomingdale's's on May 31.

A bleeding man is taken into custody by
Credit: Charles Eckert

A bleeding man is taken into custody by members of the NYPD as protesters scuffle with members of the NYPD on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn on May 30.

Demonstrators march from Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators march from Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

 

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators face off with NYPD officers in Flatbush,
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators faceoff with NYPD officers in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

An explosive firework detonates next to police officers
Credit: Charles Eckert

An firework explodes May 30 on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, during a protest.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

A NYPD vehicle is set ablaze as demonstrators
Credit: Charles Eckert

A NYPD vehicle burns in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

An firework lit by a protester detonates next
Credit: Charles Eckert

An firework lit by a protester detonates next to police officers on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

People demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other
Credit: Charles Eckert

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning NYPD patrol
Credit: Charles Eckert

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning NYPD patrol vehicle on Church Avenue in Brooklyn on May 30.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search