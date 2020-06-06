See photos of NYC protests over George Floyd's death May 30 -June 2, 2020

New York City, like many other cities around the nation, has seen protesters take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May as scene in images from Newsday photographers May 30 to June 2, 2020

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on Broadway at Astor Place in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on 6th Avenue and West 25th Street in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD detain demonstrators after an 8 p.m. curfew on 6th Avenue and West 25th Street in Manhattan on June 2.

Late night protesters at the entrance of the Manhattan Bridge as they defy an imposed curfew on June 2.

A police officer tries to calm down a protester while marching in a solidarity rally calling for justice on June 2.

Members of the NYPD apprehend people inside of a SoHo store in Manhattan on June 2.

Members of the NYPD apprehend people on 5th Avenue near 42nd Street as stores were looted after a day of protests against police brutality in Manhattan on June 2.

Late night protesters defy an imposed curfew as they get ready to march in a solidarity rally in Manhattan on June 2.

Late night protesters defy an imposed curfew as they get ready to march in a solidarity rally in Manhattan on June 2.

Over a thousand people march in lower Manhattan to demonstrate against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, on June 2.

Workers board up a store in lower Manhattan after looting took place during demonstrations against police brutality on June 2.

Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with protesters in Manhattan on June 1.

Protesters and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan embrace each other during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, on June 1.

Looters run from the police during a protest in New York City.

Protesters during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

A store that was looted on June 1 in New York City.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march on Fulton Street in Brooklyn on June1.

The police apprehend looters in New York City.

Protesters in New York City.

A woman prays as police secure the iconic Macy's Herald Square store after it was looted during a night of protests and vandalism on June 1 in New York City.

People run with stollen goods on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on June 1.

People at a rally on June 1 in New York City.

Police officers surround a group of people suspected of looting before arresting them in New York City on June 1.

People run out of stores on Broadway with merchandise during a night of protests on June 1 in New York City.

A person runs out of a store on Madison Avenue on June 1.

People run out of stores on Broadway with merchandise during a night of protests on June 1 in New York City.

Protesters during a solidarity rally for George Floyd on June 1 in New York City.

Looters in New York City.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police march on Fulton Street in Brooklyn on June 1.

A sign reading "George Floyd" is held by protesters in front of Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on May 31.

A person rides a bicycle past a small fire set as looters broke into numerous stores in Soho on June 1.

Members of the NYPD stand in front of a looted Foot Locker in Soho on the fourth day of protests against police brutality in New York City on June 1.

Protesters head toward Manhattan Bridge on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police scuffle with members of the NYPD in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Glass smashed by a hammer at a Citibank in Soho on the fourth day of protests against police brutality in New York City on June 1.

Protesters on Manhattan Bridge during continuing protests on May 31 in Brooklyn.

A sign reading "Black Lives Matter" during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of black Americans by police on May 31 in Manhattan.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who've died at the hands of the police rally in Brooklyn on May 30.

A man is detained during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of Black Americans by police on May 31 in Brooklyn.

A sign reading "no justice no peace" during continuing protests stemming from recent killings of black Americans by police on May 31 in Brooklyn.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Protesters in Times Square in Manhattan on May 31.

A damaged police car in front of Bloomingdale's's on May 31.

A bleeding man is taken into custody by members of the NYPD as protesters scuffle with members of the NYPD on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn on May 30.

Demonstrators march from Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of the police gather near Foley Square in lower Manhattan on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and others who have died in police custody march around the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens on May 31.

Demonstrators faceoff with NYPD officers in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

An firework explodes May 30 on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, during a protest.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

A NYPD vehicle burns in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

An firework lit by a protester detonates next to police officers on Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.

Demonstrators in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on May 30.