See photos of NYC protests over George Floyd's death June 3 and beyond

New York City, like many other cities around the nation, has seen protesters take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May as scene in images from Newsday photographers June 3 and beyond

Protestors march in Manhattan during a rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Friday June 5, 2020, in New York.

People attend a vigil in Harlem Friday, June 5, 2020, to honor the birthday of Breonna Taylor, who would have been 27 today. Shortly after midnight on March 13, Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to crash into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency room technician. After a brief confrontation with her boyfriend who shot at the officers after they burst in, the officers fired several shots, striking her at least eight times. Initial charges against the boyfriend were dropped...

People embrace at a vigil in Harlem Friday, June 5, 2020, to honor the birthday of Breonna Taylor, who would have been 27 today. Shortly after midnight on March 13, Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to crash into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency room technician. After a brief confrontation with her boyfriend who shot at the officers after they burst in, the officers fired several shots, striking her at least eight times. Initial charges against the boyfriend were dropped...

A lone fist representing the sentiments of many of the people of NYC at the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, will take place in Brooklyn Thursday June 4, 2020

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

A very large turnout for the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, will take place in Brooklyn Thursday June 4, 2020

Terrence Floyd, center, is emotional while speaking to a very large crowd at the memorial service for his brother George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, will take place in Brooklyn Thursday June 4, 2020

NYPD officers detain demonstrators who are protesting over the death of George Floyd and other black men who have died in altercations with the police after they continued to protest past the 8 PM curfew on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

After the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, protester walk on the Brooklyn Bridge toward NYC Thursday June 4, 2020

A woman appears to praying before the start of the memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, will take place in Brooklyn Thursday June 4, 2020

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday, June4, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protest along Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn to calling for justice over the deaths of Breanna Taylor and George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New York.

Protestors gather at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during a rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New York.

Protest along Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn to calling for justice over the deaths of Breanna Taylor and George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New York.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men whoÕve died at the hands of the police protest in on East End Avenue next to New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioÕs residence at Gracie Mansion, Manhattan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

A makeshift memorial for George Floyd in Carl Schurz Park next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's residence at Gracie Mansion, Manhattan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters raise the ceiling with speeches and chants in Washington Square Park in NYC, before walking the streets of Manhattan in the wake of George Floyd's death Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Members of the NYPD arrest demonstrators who were demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police after they continued to protest past the 8 PM curfew in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police protest in on East End Avenue next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's residence at Gracie Mansion, Manhattan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Demonstrators demanding justice for George Floyd and other black men who have died at the hands of the police protest in on East End Avenue next to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's residence at Gracie Mansion, Manhattan, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Protesters face the NYC police dept, who are prepared for any confrontation, while they rallying through the streets of NYC in the wake of George Floyd's death Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Protesters rallying through the streets of NYC in the wake of George Floyd's death Wednesday June 3, 2020.

Protesters rallying through the streets of NYC in the wake of George Floyd's death Wednesday June 3, 2020.