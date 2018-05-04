TODAY'S PAPER
Steven McDonald, 26 others added to NYPD Hall of Heroes

The names, inscribed on plaques, join those of over 850 others memorialized in the department’s Hall of Heroes.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
To the muted strains of the theme from the film “Gladiator,” the NYPD during a poignant ceremony Friday unveiled the names of 27 officers and civilians who died in recent years in the line of duty.

Among those honored were detectives Steven McDonald, who died in January 2017 after spending more than 30 years as a quadriplegic after being shot on the job, and Miosotis Familia, a mother of three who was shot dead by a mentally ill gunman, also in 2017.

The names, inscribed on plaques, join those of over 850 others memorialized in the department’s Hall of Heroes, some who died as long ago as 1849.

City honors Det. Steven McDonald with plaque

McDonald died in 2017, after three decades of spreading a message of forgiveness after a teen’s bullet left him a quadriplegic and overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop.

“Every name on these walls is a life spent serving others; every name is a person who cared deeply about our city and everyone living in it,“ Police Commissioner James O’Neill told a crowd of hundreds, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Mayor David Dinkins.

In addition to McDonald and Familia, Sgt. Donald S. Conniff, who died in December 2015 from injuries sustained years before when his vehicle was hit by a drunken driver, was also honored.

The names of some 22 other officers, plus two civilians, who died from illnesses attributed to their duty in rescue and recovery during Sept. 11 were also added to the Hall of Heroes.

“Having Steven’s name on that wall is, like I said, wonderful, but bittersweet,” McDonald’s widow, Patty Ann, the mayor of Malverne, told reporters.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

