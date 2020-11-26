LI officers injured in shootout released from hospital

Two NYPD officers from Long Island injured this week in a shootout with a domestic violence suspect, were released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center just before noon Thursday — in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Bagpipes skirled and drums boomed as officers Joseph Murphy of Nassau County and Christopher Wells of Suffolk County left the hospital in wheelchairs as scores of NYPD colleagues, family members and supporters clapped and cheered.

Murphy and Wells were injured while investigating a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Queens, NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said earlier this week. Murphy was shot in both hands during the incident, while Wells was shot in the right thigh and suffered a fractured femur.

The domestic violence suspect, Rondell Goppy, 41, was shot multiple times by the officers and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine why the NYPD returned three guns to Goppy, who worked as a peace officer for the City University of New York, despite a history of domestic violence.

Police said the shooting took place not long after Goppy’s wife filed a domestic violence report at the 105th Precinct station about an incident that allegedly took place Monday night. In a news conference at the hospital Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there had been previous calls to police from Goppy’s home, where he lived with his 41-year-old wife, over domestic violence incidents. Goppy did not have a prior criminal record, police said.

The wife, accompanied by Murphy and Wells, returned to her residence on 179th Street in Springfield Gardens at about 12:40 p.m., Shea said. Goppy was not at home when they arrived, but about six minutes later he returned and began shooting at the officers "almost instantaneously," Shea said.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Murphy and Wells returned fire, hitting Goppy multiple times, Shea said. The woman was not injured. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday praised the two cops as heroes who saved the woman’s life.

CUNY officials have not returned repeated calls for comment.

Goppy and the woman had been together for 24 years, married for 17 years and living at the residence for 15, Shea said, adding they had children who were not home at the time of the incident.

Police said two firearms were found at the scene: an empty Glock 9-mm which had been fired and another that had not been used. A third weapon was later found not at the scene.

A law enforcement source said Tuesday that Goppy’s three licensed firearms were removed from the home due to the domestic violence history. But they were returned recently to him by the NYPD, which determined that he was fit to get the guns back, the source said.

The circumstances surrounding the return of the firearms were being investigated by the NYPD, according to a department spokesman.