An NYPD lieutenant was shot in the ankle in the Bronx while struggling to subdue an armed man, and the lieutenant — with three other officers — all performed with "incredible restraint," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters Saturday.

The lieutenant, who was treated and released at Jacobi Medical Center, is expected to fully recover. The other three officers, who suffered bumps and bruises, were also treated at the same hospital, Shea said in a press conference posted to Twitter.

The identities of the four officers and the man, whom Shea said was a gang member arrested for allegedly having a gun eight months ago, were not released.

Cautioning that his information was still preliminary, Shea said the four officers, who were assigned to the 42nd Precinct to help reduce gun violence, got out of their unmarked car around 11:55 p.m. Friday to investigate after seeing a man on Lyman Place whom they believed was armed. The officers were in uniform, Shea said.

Lyman Place runs three blocks, linking 169th and Freeman streets.

"The male takes off running," only to be stopped by the officers about 50 feet away, and a "violent struggle ensues," Shea said.

"I have to commend the four officers for the incredible restraint" they showed, said Shea, who vowed to soon release the body camera video.

During a five- to eight-minute struggle, said Shea, "We believe the individual fires one round," which pierced the lieutenant's ankle before it struck a parked car.

The firearm, a nine-millimeter Smith & Wesson, had 12 live rounds, Shea said, but one shellcasing was "stovepiped," or caught, which blocked additional rounds.