NYPD: Man claims Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him

The former governor did not make any threats, a spokeswoman said.

Eliot Spitzer, center, then a Democratic comptroller candidate,

Eliot Spitzer, center, then a Democratic comptroller candidate, after casting his ballot in New York City's primary election in Manhattan on Sept. 10, 2013. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By The Associated Press
Detectives with the New York Police Department are looking into a man’s claim that disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant, police said Sunday.

Authorities said Jamie Antolini filed a complaint Friday, regarding an argument from earlier in the month.

Antolini said in making his complaint that he was having dinner Jan. 2 when Spitzer came in the Upper East Side restaurant and became angry at hearing Antolini loudly praise someone Spitzer had publicly fought with during his years in the public sector.

The NYPD said Antolini accused Spitzer of threatening him with bodily harm, including stabbing him with a knife, and making statements that he would kill him.

Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden says there was an argument started by a restaurant patron, and that Spitzer initially ignored his remarks. She said at no time did Spitzer make any threats.

Spitzer, a Democrat, resigned in 2008 amid revelations that he had sex with prostitutes. Before becoming governor, he had been the state attorney general.

