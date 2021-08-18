Unvaccinated NYPD cops must wear masks, department memo says

Unvaccinated NYPD officers must wear masks while working or face discipline, according to a memo that went out to the force Tuesday.

The memo said all officers are to wear masks in their work place, even in squad cars, unless they have proof of vaccination on file with the department personnel system.

Exceptions to masking include eating, drinking, and adjusting for temperature and breathing conditions, the memo said

NYPD supervisors are expected to enforce the rule and violations are subject to disciplinary measures.

The memo comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are back up in the region, driven by the more easily spread Delta variant that can affect even vaccinated people.

In an interview Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told WPIX that the vaccination rate among the 35,000 officers on the NYPD s is about 46%.

The New York City Police Benevolent Union had no immediate comment.

