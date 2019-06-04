The names of the 47 gold Distinguished Service medal recipients were solemnly called outside One Police Plaza Tuesday morning. One by one, the families of the fallen officers picked up the honors during Medal Day Ceremony at the NYPD’s headquarters.

Among them were family members of Lt. William Wanser III, of Farmingdale, who died in March 2018 of pancreatic cancer after working at Ground Zero.

His daughter Kristen said he would have done the recovery work again without hesitation. “We are very proud, it is just amazing that everybody is being honored the way they are,” she said of the ceremony.

All of the recipients — including at least a dozen from Long Island -- had died in recent years from illnesses related to September 11, so it was up to their family members to stand in the brisk, unseasonably chilly June sunlight and receive the medals from Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

For the family of Det. Sixto Almonte, who lived in Babylon when he died in November 2017, the moment that particularly touched the crowd -- which applauded — was when Almonte’s son Julian embraced his mother, Yvonne, as she was given the award.

“I felt everyone clapped for me,” said Julian Almonte after the ceremony.

Each family of those who succumbed to illnesses attributed to their work on September 11 were escorted by members of the NYPD ceremonial unit to receive medals.

“This is one of the most significant days in the year for us because we honor those who gave their lives for the people of this city, and we also recognize those whose remarkable bravery, instincts and skill carried them through situations that would have panicked most other people,” O’Neill told a gathering of hundreds in the plaza outside headquarters. “That is the job and nobody does it better than the NYPD.”

The Distinguished Service medals were given along with 41 others awards, including the highest Medal of Honor, as well as the Police Combat Cross and Medal For Valor in the latest version of a tradition which police historians said date back to 1871. Fifteen department units were also given special citations for their performance in the last year.

Also honored for September 11 work was Chief of Detectives William Allee who died in May 2018.

Medal of Honor recipients involved in the shooting incident which took the life of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo of Huntington in November 2016 included Lt. Emmanuel Kwo, Sgt. Arvid Flores and Officer Elwin Martinez.

Tuozzolo was fatally wounded during attempts to apprehend Manuel Rosales, who had threatened his own family. During a chase and shootout, in which the suspect fatally wounded Tuozzolo, officers Martinez and Flores returned fire and killed Rosales. Kwo was wounded in his left leg during the exchange of gunfire.

Tuozzolo was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2017. His widow, Lisa, accompanied by their two sons, was present at Tuesday’s ceremony.

O’Neill reminded the crowd that officers may go through their entire careers without facing true danger but have to be prepared nevertheless to face it.

“What had been a normal day could become that day, you find yourself wondering when that day comes, when that call comes over the radio how will I respond,?” O’Neill asked.