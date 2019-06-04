TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
NewsNew York

NYPD Medal Day Ceremony 2019 photos

By Newsday Staff
Print

The families of fallen NYPD officers collected medals honoring their loved ones Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the NYPD's Medal Day Ceremony in Manhattan. All 47 gold Distinguished Service medal recipients — including at least a dozen from Long Island — had died in recent years from illnesses related to Sept. 11.

Lisa Tuozzolo with her sons, Austin, left, and
Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Lisa Tuozzolo with her sons, Austin, left, and Joseph, as the officers who responded as backup the day her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, was killed in the line of duty are honored during Medal Day Ceremony at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on Tuesday.

4-year-old Liam wipes away the tears of his
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

4-year-old Liam wipes away the tears of his father, Sgt. Arvid Flores, after he received the Medal of Honor Tuesday for his actions the day Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the line of duty. The Medal of Honor is the New York City Police Department's highest award.

Sgt. Arvid Flores comforts Lisa Tuozzolo after he
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Sgt. Arvid Flores comforts Lisa Tuozzolo after he received the Medal of Honor Tuesday for his actions the day Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the line of duty.

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Some of the 88 NYPD officers honored during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Medals awarded Tuesday at the NYPD Medal Day
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Medals awarded Tuesday at the NYPD Medal Day Ceremony, where 88 members of the New York City Police Department were honored.

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Onlookers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Family members and onlookers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Onlookers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Audience members at the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

NYPD officers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Jeffrey Szabo, the Suffolk County Water Authority chief Pols OK bill to help water providers recoup costs
Kyle Richard testified Tuesday in Nassau County Court Man who rescued woman from sex assault testifies
An unidentified man was critically injured on Old Cops: Gang member shot, seriously wounded in Suffolk
State legislation awaiting the governor's signature will allow State legislation clears way for sewers in hamlet
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman discusses an audit Hempstead Town animal shelter criticized in audit
Commissioner Patrick Ryder said union contracts resulted in Some LI detectives return to patrol due to low pay
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search