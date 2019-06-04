The families of fallen NYPD officers collected medals honoring their loved ones Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the NYPD's Medal Day Ceremony in Manhattan. All 47 gold Distinguished Service medal recipients — including at least a dozen from Long Island — had died in recent years from illnesses related to Sept. 11.

Lisa Tuozzolo with her sons, Austin, left, and Joseph, as the officers who responded as backup the day her husband, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, was killed in the line of duty are honored during Medal Day Ceremony at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on Tuesday.

4-year-old Liam wipes away the tears of his father, Sgt. Arvid Flores, after he received the Medal of Honor Tuesday for his actions the day Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the line of duty. The Medal of Honor is the New York City Police Department's highest award.

Sgt. Arvid Flores comforts Lisa Tuozzolo after he received the Medal of Honor Tuesday for his actions the day Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the line of duty.

Some of the 88 NYPD officers honored during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Medals awarded Tuesday at the NYPD Medal Day Ceremony, where 88 members of the New York City Police Department were honored.

Family members and onlookers during the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Audience members at the Medal Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

