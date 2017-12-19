TODAY'S PAPER
Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer Demetrius Blackwell

Large contingent of officers show up in support of slain Officer Brian Moore of Plainedge. His killer faces a maximum of life in prison.

Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in

Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in prison without parole in the 2015 death of Officer Brian Moore. Photo Credit: AP / Elis Kaplan

Scores of New York police officers and their supporters jammed into Queens County Criminal Court Tuesday morning as convicted cop-killer Demetrius Blackwell was set to be sentenced.

A jury found Blackwell guilty of first-degree murder and other charges last month in the 2015 slaying of NYPD Officer Brian Moore, who lived in Plainedge. Blackwell faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

Calvin Hunt, 56, a chef from Harlem, installed a makeshift memorial to Moore on a bench outside the courtroom where Blackwell will be sentenced.

Hunt brought his 10-year-old son Cameron to the courtroom because he wanted to teach the boy to respect police.

“There are a lot of good police officers,” Hunt said. “We need the NYPD. They protect the city. They deserve a raise, too.”

The jury of seven women and five men also convicted Blackwell of attempted murder of Moore’s partner Erik Jansen and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors told the jury that Blackwell shot Moore after he and Jansen, suspicious of the defendant’s behavior on a Queens street, pulled up next to him in an unmarked police car.

“Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” prosecutor Daniel Saunders told the jury during his summation last month. “There is no other reason.”

Moore, 25, died two days after he was shot in May 2015.

By Michael O’Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

