Scores of New York police officers and their supporters jammed into Queens County Criminal Court Tuesday morning as convicted cop-killer Demetrius Blackwell was set to be sentenced.

A jury found Blackwell guilty of first-degree murder and other charges last month in the 2015 slaying of NYPD Officer Brian Moore, who lived in Plainedge. Blackwell faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

Calvin Hunt, 56, a chef from Harlem, installed a makeshift memorial to Moore on a bench outside the courtroom where Blackwell will be sentenced.

Hunt brought his 10-year-old son Cameron to the courtroom because he wanted to teach the boy to respect police.

“There are a lot of good police officers,” Hunt said. “We need the NYPD. They protect the city. They deserve a raise, too.”

The jury of seven women and five men also convicted Blackwell of attempted murder of Moore’s partner Erik Jansen and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors told the jury that Blackwell shot Moore after he and Jansen, suspicious of the defendant’s behavior on a Queens street, pulled up next to him in an unmarked police car.

“Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” prosecutor Daniel Saunders told the jury during his summation last month. “There is no other reason.”

Moore, 25, died two days after he was shot in May 2015.