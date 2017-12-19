Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer Demetrius Blackwell
Large contingent of officers show up in support of slain Officer Brian Moore of Plainedge. His killer faces a maximum of life in prison.
Scores of New York police officers and their supporters jammed into Queens County Criminal Court Tuesday morning as convicted cop-killer Demetrius Blackwell was set to be sentenced.
A jury found Blackwell guilty of first-degree murder and other charges last month in the 2015 slaying of NYPD Officer Brian Moore, who lived in Plainedge. Blackwell faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.
Calvin Hunt, 56, a chef from Harlem, installed a makeshift memorial to Moore on a bench outside the courtroom where Blackwell will be sentenced.
Hunt brought his 10-year-old son Cameron to the courtroom because he wanted to teach the boy to respect police.
“There are a lot of good police officers,” Hunt said. “We need the NYPD. They protect the city. They deserve a raise, too.”
The jury of seven women and five men also convicted Blackwell of attempted murder of Moore’s partner Erik Jansen and criminal possession of a weapon.
Prosecutors told the jury that Blackwell shot Moore after he and Jansen, suspicious of the defendant’s behavior on a Queens street, pulled up next to him in an unmarked police car.
“Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” prosecutor Daniel Saunders told the jury during his summation last month. “There is no other reason.”
Moore, 25, died two days after he was shot in May 2015.