Hundreds of NYPD officers on Wednesday joined the family of slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, one of two cops fatally shot during a Jan. 21 domestic dispute in a Harlem apartment, to give him a hero's farewell at his funeral Mass at St Patrick's Cathedral.

The casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

The casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora is brought out of St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Members of the NYPD salute as the casket
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Members of the NYPD salute as the casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora is brought out of St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses the casket of fallen
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses the casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora from St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

A women stands oustide during the funeral of
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A women stands oustide during the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Hellicopters fly overhead during funeral of fallen NYPD
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Hellicopters fly overhead during funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

A sea of police officers gather for the
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A sea of police officers gather for the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Pallbearers fold the Americian flag that covered the
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Pallbearers fold the Americian flag that covered the casket of Officer Wilbert Mora following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora follow
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora follow behind as an honor guard carry's Mora's casket to a waiting hearse outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after Mora's funeral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora casket is carried
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora casket is carried at the completion of a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York Wed, Feb. 2, 2022.

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora casket is carried
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora's coffin is carried at the completion of a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora casket is carried
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora's coffin is carried at the completion of a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday.

New York Mayor Eric Adams touches the coffin
Credit: Craig Ruttle

New York City Mayor Eric Adams touches the coffin holding slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora after the mayor's eulogy during a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan sprinkles holy
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan sprinkles holy water on the coffin holding slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora during a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan embraces a
Credit: Craig Ruttle

Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan embraces a family member of slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora during a funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan Wednesday.

Members of the NYPD begin to line up
Credit: John Roca

Members of the NYPD begin to line up outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for the funeral of fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora on Wednesday.

Fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora in an undated
Credit: AP

Fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora in an undated photograph provided by the New York City Police Department.

