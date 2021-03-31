TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYPD: Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

This image taken from surveillance video provided by

This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman on Monday in Manhattan. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The suspect wanted in a brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Monday.

In a separate statement, police identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, of New York City, and said he faces charges of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was walking in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from Times Square, when a man approached her and kicked her in the abdomen, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her before casually walking away, police said. The woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

Surveillance video released by police showed two people who appeared to be security guards at a nearby building standing by and failing to intervene. They’ve been suspended pending an investigation. Their union said it had information that they had called for help immediately.

By The Associated Press

More news

This image taken from surveillance video provided by Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC
A Suffolk County police car is seen in Suffolk police reform plan approved by county legislature
The mother of Lashae Jerry, 25, of Massapequa, Delivery driver's alleged slur prompts cop probe, rally
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Feb. Life Alert agrees to refunds, penalties in settlement with AG's office over contract cancellations
A firework goes off near NYPD cops during City disputes AG's suit over NYPD handling of protests
Moderna COVID vaccine is given at Stony Brook Stony Brook students join nationwide study on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?