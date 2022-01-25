Second NYPD officer shot in Harlem on Friday has died, commissioner says

A second NYPD officer has died from injuries sustained late Friday after a man in a dispute with his mother opened fire while officers responded to her 911 call, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday.

"It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Officer Wilbert Mora," Sewell said on Twitter. "Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts our heavy."

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was declared dead at NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan. Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died at Harlem Hospital the night of the shooting.

Rivera's funeral is later this week in Manhattan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to a notice posted inside NYPD headquarters: a viewing Thursday and the funeral Mass Friday.

Funeral plans for Mora have not been announced.

"He took a lot of pride in being a police officer, especially being a young Hispanic man," Mora's friend Rashad Mujumder said over the weekend, before Mora’s death.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He wanted to be someone people could look up to," said Mujumder, 26, of the Bronx.

Rivera and Mora were shot inside a Harlem apartment by the man, whose mother had called 911 seeking help dealing with him, according to the NYPD.

Autopsy findings confirmed that Rivera died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Sunday.

Details of an autopsy on Mora were not immediately disclosed.

The man police said fired on the officers, Lashawn McNeil, 47, was shot and critically wounded by a third cop who had also responded to the original call, on West 135th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard.

On Monday, McNeil died of his injuries, Mayor Eric Adams said at an event announcing a plan to combat illegal guns, such as the one McNeil used to shoot the cops.

Mora and Rivera were the third and fourth NYPD officers shot that week. Additionally, one officer was shot in the Bronx and another on Staten Island. Both survived.

Mora was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States at a young age, his family seeking a better life, Mujumder said.

The two met in their freshman year at the High School for Graphic Communication Arts in Manhattan and attended the John Jay College of Criminal Justice together.

They both loved the music of Drake and Kayne West, he said.

In high school, Mora would speak endlessly about becoming a police officer and helping improve relations between police and the public, Mujumder said.

He wanted to "change the narrative" – the NYPD’s reputation, Mujumder said.

"He was my No. 1 fan," Mujumder said. "I graduated law school recently, and he was always checking up on me, making sure I was studying."

Mora had been transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday when three cops, including Mora and Rivera, were dispatched to an apartment to answer the 911 call. The officers spoke to the mother and another son. Mora and Rivera then went to a bedroom in the rear of the apartment to speak to McNeil.

That’s when McNeil opened fire, according to the NYPD.

Mora joined the NYPD on Oct. 24, 2018, and was assigned to the 32nd Precinct in November 2019, the same precinct as Rivera.

Mora, like Rivera, was from Manhattan, the NYPD has said, and were both Roman Catholic, said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who visited Mora's mother at Harlem Hospital on Saturday.

Adams, himself a retired NYPD captain, visited the Mora family at least twice at Harlem Hospital.

"We’re praying for their son to get through this moment. He’s fighting. He’s fighting hard. He’s holding on. And we want to be there for this family," Adams said Saturday afternoon in the Bronx, hours after his latest visit.

Friday night's police shooting was the latest to occur in the city since Adams, a former NYPD captain who campaigned on a law-and-order platform, took office New Year's Day. Hours after Adams was sworn in, a stray bullet struck an officer napping between shifts in a precinct parking lot.

The anti-crime plan announced Monday by Adams — named "The Blueprint to End Gun Violence" — calls for the deployment of plainclothes cops on modified anti-gun patrols in unmarked cars, with fewer cops "on desk and staffing events where they are not needed."

With Nicole Fuller, John Asbury and Craig Scheiner