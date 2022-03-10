TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNew York

Officer hit by fleeing vehicle during traffic stop in Queens, NYPD says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

An NYPD officer sustained leg injuries during a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle late Wednesday night in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said the injured officer was struck and thrown over the hood of the vehicle, a 2018 Subaru SUV, as the driver fled the stop. The officer's partner discharged one round in an attempt to stop the fleeing driver, though police said it was not immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle — or the vehicle itself — were hit.

The attempted traffic stop, by the two uniformed officers in an unmarked car, occurred at Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airmen Way in the 103rd Pct. at 11:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the officers made the stop in an attempt to confirm the vehicle had been stolen and as the two exited their unmarked police car, the driver began to drive off, striking the one officer and tossing him over the hood of the SUV as he fled the scene.

The officer sustained what the NYPD described as minor leg injuries and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation and search for the driver are continuing.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Artist Andrea Halbfinger 81, raised her family in
Andrea Halbfinger, artist and art critic, dies at 81
ONLINE: JOURNEY OF HOPE - THE IRISH IN
Seniors Calendar: Events from March 13 to 20
A float rolls down Main Street in Bay
Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick's Day parade returns for 20th anniversary
From left, Bob Yugi Festa, the Rev. Lisa
Asking the Clergy: How does your faith view gossip?
The scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on
Boy, 17, dead after BMW-bus crash in Old Westbury, cops say
Suffolk police Hate Crime Unit detectives arrested and
Cops: Man charged for hateful graffiti
Didn’t find what you were looking for?