An NYPD officer sustained leg injuries during a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle late Wednesday night in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said the injured officer was struck and thrown over the hood of the vehicle, a 2018 Subaru SUV, as the driver fled the stop. The officer's partner discharged one round in an attempt to stop the fleeing driver, though police said it was not immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle — or the vehicle itself — were hit.

The attempted traffic stop, by the two uniformed officers in an unmarked car, occurred at Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airmen Way in the 103rd Pct. at 11:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the officers made the stop in an attempt to confirm the vehicle had been stolen and as the two exited their unmarked police car, the driver began to drive off, striking the one officer and tossing him over the hood of the SUV as he fled the scene.

The officer sustained what the NYPD described as minor leg injuries and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation and search for the driver are continuing.