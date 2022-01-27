TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Mourners attend slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's wake

Print

Thousands of mourners, including cops and other first responders from across the nation, gathered in midtown Manhattan Thursday morning to pay final respects to Officer Jason Rivera, one of two NYPD cops killed while responding to a mother-son dispute in Harlem. Rivera, who died Friday night at age 22, is being memorialized at New York’s iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral with a wake Thursday.

NYPD officers from the 32nd Precinct salute as
Credit: Craig Ruttle

NYPD officers salute as the body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is escorted into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for a wake on Thursday. Rivera was shot and killed after responding to a call of a domestic dispute in Harlem.

NYPD officers from the 32nd Precinct salute as
Credit: Craig Ruttle

NYPD officers salute as the body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is escorted into St. Patrick's Cathedral for a wake on Thursday in Manhattan. Rivera was shot and killed after responding to a call of a domestic dispute in Harlem. His partner Wilbert Mora was also fatally wounded.

Friends and relatives arrive for the wake services
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Friends and relatives arrive at the wake for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

Friends and relatives arrive for the wake services
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Friends and relatives arrive at the wake for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

Wake services at St. Pat's Cathedral for NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The wake for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera takes place at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

An NYPD officer salutes as the body of
Credit: Craig Ruttle

An NYPD officer salutes as the body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for a wake on Thursday.

Wake services at St. Pat's Cathedral for NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A wake is being held for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

The body of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera
Credit: Craig Ruttle

The body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is escorted into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for the wake on Thursday.

Wake services at St. Pat's Cathedral for NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A wake is held for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

Wake services at St. Pat's Cathedral for NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A wake is held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera on Thursday.

Wake services at St. Pat's Cathedral for NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A wake is held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera on Thursday.

The body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for his wake on Thursday.

Mourners arrive for the wake of slain NYPD
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Mourners arrive for the wake of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Thursday.

In an undated photo released by the NYPD,
Credit: NYPD via AP

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is pictured in this photo released by the department. Rivera, who died Friday night at age 22, is being memorialized at St. Patrick's Cathedral with a wake on Thursday.

More news

The body of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera
Mourners crowd into St. Patrick's Cathedral for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's wake
Town of Hempstead workers prepare for the weekend's
Winter storm watch in effect, more than a foot of snow possible
Whiteout conditions occurred along the Long Island Expressway
Will storm be a 'bomb cyclone?' Time will tell, forecasters say
Benjamin Lewis, of Port Jefferson, clears snow from
Winter storm tips to survive the snow on Long Island
The Nassau County Court House in Mineola in
Man gets 25 years to life for attempted murder of police
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, in releasing the fiscal-stress
Nine LI school districts face fiscal risk, state comptroller says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?