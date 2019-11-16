TODAY'S PAPER
Authorities: Off-duty NYPD officer killed, 2 passengers hurt in crash

By The Associated Press
Authorities say an off-duty police officer is dead and two people are injured after a single-car crash in New York City.

Police say the 25-year-old officer was driving a Lexus sedan when he hit the center median of the FDR Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the driver unconscious and unresponsive and two passengers with serious injuries.

The driver and a 25-year-old female passenger were inside the car but a 25-year-old male passenger had been ejected and was found outside the vehicle.

All three were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released but police said he was a New York Police Department officer.

The two passengers are in serious but stable condition.

