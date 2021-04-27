TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD highway officer dies after hit by car on Long Island Expressway, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

An NYPD highway officer died at a local hospital after he was struck by a woman motorist on the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

The officer had been directing traffic off the expressway after a nearby fatal single-car accident at around 2 a.m., police said.

The woman kept driving a short distance after hitting the officer before she was arrested. Any charges will be filed later, police said.

The officer was taken to New York-Presbyterian in Queens, where he died, police said.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway are closed, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

